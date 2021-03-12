Potas Fini Flight

Col. Daniel Potas, 149th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Air National Guard advisor to the Air Combat Command inspector general, performs his fini flight Dec. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. As the last Virginia ANG fighter pilot currently serving from the F-16 Fighting Falcon era, Potas flew the F-22 Raptor in his final flight capping off a 30 year Air Force career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

