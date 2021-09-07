The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:51 Photo ID: 6998210 VIRIN: 211230-F-PL855-224 Resolution: 5233x2946 Size: 787.27 KB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VTANG Night Flying Operations, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.