The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6998210
|VIRIN:
|211230-F-PL855-224
|Resolution:
|5233x2946
|Size:
|787.27 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VTANG Night Flying Operations, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
