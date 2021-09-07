Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VTANG Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Maj. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:51
    Photo ID: 6998210
    VIRIN: 211230-F-PL855-224
    Resolution: 5233x2946
    Size: 787.27 KB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTANG Night Flying Operations, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    Press Release
    VTANG

