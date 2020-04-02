211228-N-PG226-1262 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ethan Lange, from Savannah, Georgia, stands helmsman watch on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 28, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

