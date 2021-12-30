The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

211230-N-YP095-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 30, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 30, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

