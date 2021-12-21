JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Dec. 21, 2021) The Navy Medical Modeling and Simulation Training (NMMAST) team pose for a group photo. The NMMAST program provides strategic guidance to the Navy Surgeon General on medical simulation. It oversees more than $9.4 million in equipment, research support and assets operating in 31 locations worldwide (badges blurred for security reasons). (US Navy Photo by Mr. Randy Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:29
|Photo ID:
|6998049
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-IT566-0003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|929.71 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMMAST Provides Strategic Guidance for Navy Medical Simulation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMMAST Provides Strategic Guidance for Navy Medical Simulation
LEAVE A COMMENT