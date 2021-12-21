Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMMAST Provides Strategic Guidance for Navy Medical Simulation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Dec. 21, 2021) The Navy Medical Modeling and Simulation Training (NMMAST) team pose for a group photo. The NMMAST program provides strategic guidance to the Navy Surgeon General on medical simulation. It oversees more than $9.4 million in equipment, research support and assets operating in 31 locations worldwide (badges blurred for security reasons). (US Navy Photo by Mr. Randy Mitchell/Released)

