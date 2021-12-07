Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alexander Hamilton Gravesite Remembrance 2021 [Image 7 of 8]

    Alexander Hamilton Gravesite Remembrance 2021

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Images from annual remembrance ceremony of Alexander Hamilton, founder of the Coast Guard, on the anniversary of his death.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6997918
    VIRIN: 210712-G-JB169-338
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alexander Hamilton Gravesite Remembrance 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Alexander Hamilton
    Revenue Marine
    1790

