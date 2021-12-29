Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments

Airman 1st Class Harland Oden, 39th Operations Support Squadron airfield management team member grips a rugby ball at Softball Field One, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021. Oden started playing rugby during his sophomore year of high school, and has been playing for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

