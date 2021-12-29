Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal

Two-time world bodyboarding champion Andre Botha is presented with a Silver Lifesaving Medal by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, at Ehukai Beach Park, Oahu, Dec, 29, 2021. The Silver Lifesaving Medal was in recognition of Botha’s rescue of a surfer on Dec. 6, 2015, who had wiped out while surfing at Banzai Pipeline, Oahu.

