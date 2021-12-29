Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal [Image 4 of 6]

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion Andre Botha is presented with a Silver Lifesaving Medal by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, at Ehukai Beach Park, Oahu, Dec, 29, 2021. The Silver Lifesaving Medal was in recognition of Botha’s rescue of a surfer on Dec. 6, 2015, who had wiped out while surfing at Banzai Pipeline, Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 22:50
    Photo ID: 6996486
    VIRIN: 211229-G-NO310-507
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oahu
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Silver Lifesaving Medal

