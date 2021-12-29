Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal [Image 1 of 6]

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Two-time world bodyboarding champion Andre Botha is presented with a Silver Lifesaving Medal at Ehukai Beach Park, Oahu, Dec, 29, 2021. The Silver Lifesaving Medal was in recognition of Botha’s rescue of a surfer on Dec. 6, 2015, who had wiped out while surfing at Banzai Pipeline, Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Oahu
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Silver Lifesaving Medal

