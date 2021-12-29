Two-time world bodyboarding champion receives Silver Lifesaving Medal

Two-time world bodyboarding champion Andre Botha is presented with a Silver Lifesaving Medal at Ehukai Beach Park, Oahu, Dec, 29, 2021. The Silver Lifesaving Medal was in recognition of Botha’s rescue of a surfer on Dec. 6, 2015, who had wiped out while surfing at Banzai Pipeline, Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
