Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand

    JAPAN

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211223-N-JO823-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 23, 2021) Sailors serve hot chocolate in the hangar bay the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6996474
    VIRIN: 211223-N-JO823-1040
    Resolution: 5307x3542
    Size: 852.35 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay"
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Hot Chocolate Stand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT