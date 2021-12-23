211223-N-JO823-1035 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 23, 2021) Sailors serve hot chocolate in the hangar bay the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6996473
|VIRIN:
|211223-N-JO823-1035
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|920.54 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hot Chocolate Stand [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT