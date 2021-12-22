Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEADLINE: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Children’s Cookie Decorating [Image 21 of 21]

    HEADLINE: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Children’s Cookie Decorating

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211222-N-YX844-1191 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2021) Children decorate cookies at a cookie decorating event hosted by the USO with support from sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:04
    Photo ID: 6996461
    VIRIN: 211222-N-YX844-1191
    Resolution: 3768x2515
    Size: 891.75 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USO
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

