HEADLINE: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Children’s Cookie Decorating

211222-N-YX844-1191 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2021) Children decorate cookies at a cookie decorating event hosted by the USO with support from sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 21:04
|Photo ID:
|6996461
|VIRIN:
|211222-N-YX844-1191
|Resolution:
|3768x2515
|Size:
|891.75 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
