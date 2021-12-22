211222-N-YX844-1188 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2021) Operations Specialist Third Class Brianna Kessler, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sets out drinks for the USO during a cookie decorating event. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:04 Photo ID: 6996457 VIRIN: 211222-N-YX844-1188 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 750.94 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HEADLINE: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Children’s Cookie Decorating [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.