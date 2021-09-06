Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vincent G. 'Vinnie' Danz Hall Dedication [Image 13 of 16]

    Vincent G. 'Vinnie' Danz Hall Dedication

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Images from the ceremony dedicating and renaming the bachelor housing quarters at Sector New York in honor of the fallen Coast Guard Port Security Specialist and New York City Police Officer, who tragically died on 9/11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 18:33
    Photo ID: 6996375
    VIRIN: 210609-G-JB169-310
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vincent G. 'Vinnie' Danz Hall Dedication [Image 16 of 16], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11 Coast Guard Danz Pallazo Sacrifice

