C-130s deliver presents for Operation Christmas Drop 70

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Marshalls a C-130J Dec. 9, 2021 for the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

Date Taken: 12.09.2021
Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU