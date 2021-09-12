Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130s deliver presents for Operation Christmas Drop 70 [Image 28 of 31]

    C-130s deliver presents for Operation Christmas Drop 70

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, taxis through the bird bath Dec. 9, 2021 for the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6996359
    VIRIN: 211210-F-FM551-1478
    Resolution: 5039x3352
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130s deliver presents for Operation Christmas Drop 70 [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "HA/DR
    1CTCS
    Operation Christmas Drop
    C-130J
    Air Force"
    OCD70

