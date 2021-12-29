Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211229-N-CM110-1047 [Image 7 of 8]

    211229-N-CM110-1047

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211229-N-CM110-1047 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 29, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cameron Crawford, from Atlanta, operates a forklift on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6996200
    VIRIN: 211229-N-CM110-1047
    Resolution: 3236x2157
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 211229-N-CM110-1047 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS
    Navy
    Tripoli

