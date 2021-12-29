Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211229-N-CM110-1040 [Image 6 of 8]

    211229-N-CM110-1040

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211229-N-CM110-1040 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 29, 2021) Airman Colton Marasco, from Tucson, Ariz., blows water off the catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6996199
    VIRIN: 211229-N-CM110-1040
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211229-N-CM110-1040 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211229-N-CM110-1071
    211229-N-CM110-1078
    211229-N-CM110-1085
    211229-N-CM110-1002
    211229-N-CM110-1016
    211229-N-CM110-1040
    211229-N-CM110-1047
    211229-N-CM110-1063

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Navy
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT