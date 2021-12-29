211229-N-CM110-1002 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 29, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Jenningscruz, from Stockton, Calif., tests for power aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6996197
|VIRIN:
|211229-N-CM110-1002
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
