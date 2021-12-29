211229-N-CM110-1085 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 29, 2021) Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Tochtli Ruelas, from Soledad, Calif., uses a computer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
This work, 211229-N-CM110-1085 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
