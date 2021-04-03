Emily Madden (left), a U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center clothing designer supporting the Marine Corps Systems Command, adjusts a prototype version of the modified maternity tunic’s side tabs on Maj. Calleen Kinney, March 4, 2021, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. In April 2021, MCSC began gradually releasing a series of updated maternity items in response to concerns about fit, comfort and appearance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tonya Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6996193
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-LI489-782
|Resolution:
|640x444
|Size:
|48.5 KB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great expectations: Soldier Center clothing designer helps with Marine maternity uniform effort, by David Accetta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT