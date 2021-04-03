Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great expectations: Soldier Center clothing designer helps with Marine maternity uniform effort

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by David Accetta 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Emily Madden (left), a U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center clothing designer supporting the Marine Corps Systems Command, adjusts a prototype version of the modified maternity tunic’s side tabs on Maj. Calleen Kinney, March 4, 2021, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. In April 2021, MCSC began gradually releasing a series of updated maternity items in response to concerns about fit, comfort and appearance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tonya Smith)

