WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 16, 2021) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Brandon Shehow, left, receives the insignia to reflect his new rate during a frocking ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6996184
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-SN884-1012
|Resolution:
|5789x3852
|Size:
|16.52 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
