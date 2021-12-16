Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 5 of 20]

    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 16, 2021) – Capt. Mark Burns (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, frocks Culinary Specialist Submarine 2nd Class Patrick Holly (right) to the next rate during a ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6996177
    VIRIN: 211216-N-SN884-1005
    Resolution: 5885x3916
    Size: 16.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021
    Frocking Ceremony, Dec. 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Frocking ceremony
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Capt. Mark Burns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT