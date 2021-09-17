Soldiers and civilians sort medical supplies in a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe warehouse in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6996085
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-QL922-0031
|Resolution:
|2400x1636
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMMC-E warehouse, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-E partners with Army research unit to support global health security
LEAVE A COMMENT