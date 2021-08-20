Special images of female Coasties - civilian and military - from throughout Sector New York that show the diversity of leadership at every level.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 14:06 Photo ID: 6996067 VIRIN: 210820-G-JB169-314 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.03 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sector New York Women's Equality Month Portraits [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.