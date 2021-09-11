Date Taken: 11.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6995900 VIRIN: 211109-G-JB169-991 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.48 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New York Women In Service Recognition Awards [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.