Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards [Image 12 of 13]

    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Sector New York staff join CAPT Zeita Merchant at the 2021 New York Women In Service Recognition Ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 10:50
    Photo ID: 6995898
    VIRIN: 211109-G-JB169-896
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Women In Service Recognition Awards [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards
    New York Women In Service Recognition Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG Veterans Day Women In Service NYC Veterans Women Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT