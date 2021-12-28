211228-N-N3764-0103

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Dec. 28, 2021) – Lt. Elliot Seeley, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, receives a COVID-19 booster shot from Chief Hospital Corpsman Tiffany Salveson, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), in the ships medical treatment room Dec 28., 2021. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jose Rodriguez /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 10:43 Photo ID: 6995884 VIRIN: 211228-N-N3764-0103 Resolution: 4709x3648 Size: 1.75 MB Location: CU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 22 Sailor Receives a COVID-19 Booster Shot Aboard USS Milwaukee [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.