    HSC 22 Sailor Receives a COVID-19 Booster Shot Aboard USS Milwaukee [Image 4 of 4]

    HSC 22 Sailor Receives a COVID-19 Booster Shot Aboard USS Milwaukee

    CUBA

    12.28.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Dec. 28, 2021) – Lt. Elliot Seeley, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, receives a COVID-19 booster shot from Chief Hospital Corpsman Tiffany Salveson, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), in the ships medical treatment room Dec 28., 2021. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jose Rodriguez /Released)

    Cuba
    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    COVID-19 Booster Shots

