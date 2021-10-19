Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

U.S. Air Force Security Forces members, assigned to the 51st SFS based at Osan, Republic of Korea, provide security for U.S. military assets displayed during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. U.S. military members maintain security for the aircraft static displays as well as provide information to attendees about the capabilities of each airframe during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

