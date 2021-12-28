Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Lima Company Confidence Course

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Dec. 28, 2021. Recruits completed a series of obstacles to build their confidence and improve their physical and mental endurance. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    USMC
    Lima Company
    Marine Corps
    MCRDSD

