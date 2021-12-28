U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Dec. 28, 2021. Recruits completed a series of obstacles to build their confidence and improve their physical and mental endurance. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6995587
|VIRIN:
|211228-M-RO791-1483
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
