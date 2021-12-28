U.S. Marine Corps recruit Zachary Weber, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigates an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2021. The confidence course is composed of a series of obstacles built to

test recruits' physical and mental endurance and strength. Wombold was recruited out of Bethalto, ILL. with Recruiting Substation Edwardsville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6995586 VIRIN: 211228-M-RO791-1411 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.