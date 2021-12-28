U.S. Marine Corps recruit Zachary Weber, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigates an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2021. The confidence course is composed of a series of obstacles built to
test recruits' physical and mental endurance and strength. Wombold was recruited out of Bethalto, ILL. with Recruiting Substation Edwardsville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6995586
|VIRIN:
|211228-M-RO791-1411
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
