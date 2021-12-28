Lima Company Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruit David Fugett, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigates an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2021. Throughout the confidence course drill instructors keep a close eye on the recruits to ensure their safety. Fugett was recruited out of Corvallis, OR with Recruiting Station Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

