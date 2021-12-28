Lima Company Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, scale the Stairway to Heaven during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2021. The confidence course is composed of a series of obstacles built to test recruits' physical and mental endurance and strength. Drill Instructors keep a close eye on the recruits as they go through the obstacles to ensure the safety of the recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

