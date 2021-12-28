U.S. Marine Corps recruit Terrence Holt, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigates an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 28, 2021. Recruits complete a series of obstacles to build their confidence and mental endurance. Recruit Holt was recruited out of Houston, Texas with Recruiting Substation Willowbrook. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6995583
|VIRIN:
|211228-M-RO791-1144
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
