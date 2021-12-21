Fighting the pandemic

Army National Guard member with Screening section Joint Task Force-Puerto Rico captures the temperature reading of an incoming traveler at Ceiba’s ferries terminal, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR Guardsmen screened all travelers between Vieques\Culebra and Puerto Rico as part of all safety precautions taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

