Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Greg Ellsworth, 8th Operation Support Squadron tower watch supervisor, works out at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 5, 2021. Ellsworth emphasizes the importance of constantly working on his physical strength to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6995459
    VIRIN: 210205-F-SQ280-040
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining strength, maintaining readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness
    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness
    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness
    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness
    Gaining strength, maintaining readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolf Pack
    8th Operations Support Squadron
    8 OSS
    By The Ball
    Airman Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT