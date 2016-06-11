Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For DLA Aviation Leadership Award recipient, collaboration is central to leadership

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2016

    The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Leadership Working Group recognizes Jeff Shields with the 2021 February DLA Aviation Leadership Award. Shields is the Aviation Engines and Airframes Division chief within the Supplier Operations Commodities Directorate at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia.

    Leadership Award
    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation
    Leadership Working Group
    Jeff Shields

