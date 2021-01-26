Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alexander wins DLA Leader of the Year Award

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Richard “Rick” Alexander, a contracting officer with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate receives the Leader of the Year Award for DLA’s 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Awards program. Alexander will be recognized during a virtual ceremony Jan. 26, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alexander wins DLA Leader of the Year Award, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

