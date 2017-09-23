Lloyd Cromwell, a materials handler with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins, Georgia, receives the Ten Outstanding Defense Logistics Agency Personnel of the Year Award. DLA’s 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Awards recognize leadership and hard work in support of the agency’s mission and include 54 awards in 14 categories. Recipients will be recognized in a virtual ceremony Jan. 26, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6995394 VIRIN: 210105-D-D0441-1001 Resolution: 626x366 Size: 121.41 KB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cromwell wins Ten Outstanding DLA Personnel of the Year Award, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.