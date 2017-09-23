Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cromwell wins Ten Outstanding DLA Personnel of the Year Award

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Lloyd Cromwell, a materials handler with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins, Georgia, receives the Ten Outstanding Defense Logistics Agency Personnel of the Year Award. DLA’s 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Awards recognize leadership and hard work in support of the agency’s mission and include 54 awards in 14 categories. Recipients will be recognized in a virtual ceremony Jan. 26, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:47
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cromwell wins Ten Outstanding DLA Personnel of the Year Award, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    People and Culture
    Individual Award
    DLA Aviation at Warner Robins
    DLA Annual Employee Recognition Awards
    Outstanding Personnel of the Year

