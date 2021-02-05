Senior Airman Tyler Zagarella and Senior Airman Conor Woodbury, firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May, 2 2021. International Firefighters’ Day, observed on May 4, is a day to show support and appreciation while also honoring the sacrifices firefighters have made dedicating their lives to protect the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6995392 VIRIN: 210502-F-PV484-1026 Resolution: 5359x3573 Size: 7.87 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Station 3, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.