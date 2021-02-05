Senior Airman Tyler Zagarella and Senior Airman Conor Woodbury, firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May, 2 2021. International Firefighters’ Day, observed on May 4, is a day to show support and appreciation while also honoring the sacrifices firefighters have made dedicating their lives to protect the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6995392
|VIRIN:
|210502-F-PV484-1026
|Resolution:
|5359x3573
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Station 3, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
