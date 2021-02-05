Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Station 3

    KUWAIT

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Tyler Zagarella and Senior Airman Conor Woodbury, firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May, 2 2021. International Firefighters’ Day, observed on May 4, is a day to show support and appreciation while also honoring the sacrifices firefighters have made dedicating their lives to protect the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6995392
    VIRIN: 210502-F-PV484-1026
    Resolution: 5359x3573
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Station 3, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    firefighter
    civil engineer
    386 aew
    international firefighter's day
    ASAB

