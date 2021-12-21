Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter celebration at Task Force Liberty [Image 6 of 6]

    Winter celebration at Task Force Liberty

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    A volunteer with Task Force Liberty hangs up paper snowflakes made by Afghan guests during a winter celebration in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Dec. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

