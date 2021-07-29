Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Ladies

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    You have to have patience says Filomena ‘Nheng’ Massas, a #DLATroopSupport Sewing Machine Operator, who is embroidering a Military police battalion flag

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Ladies, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA
    Troop Support
