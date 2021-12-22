Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLENARDEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Khamaya Martini prepares to receive her vaccine at the Glenarden Branch of Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, Maryland, Dec. 22, 2021. Maryland National Guard members of VETF’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team assembled a pop-up vaccination clinic at the PG County Library in order to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to people of the community. Multiple MVSTs comprised of MDNG members visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines. The teams are equipped with the Pfizer, Pfizer Booster, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Library in PG County [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MDNG COVID19RESPONSE

