Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Library in PG County

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Smith, team seven team leader for the Vaccine Equity Task Force, calms Jayden Fletcher down with a finger puppet before he receives his vaccine at the Glenarden Branch of Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, Maryland, Dec. 22, 2021. Maryland National Guard members of VETF’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team assembled a pop-up vaccination clinic at the PG County Library in order to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to people of the community. Multiple MVSTs comprised of MDNG members visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines. The teams are equipped with the Pfizer, Pfizer Booster, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

