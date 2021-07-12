Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Arnold

A little boy and his mother sign in for their vaccines at the Y in Arnold, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2021. Maryland National Guard members of VETF’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team assembled a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Y in order to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to people of the community. Multiple MVSTs comprised of MDNG members visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines. The teams are equipped with the Pfizer, Pfizer Booster, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

