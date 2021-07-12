Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Arnold

A little boy and his mother sign in for their vaccines at the Y in Arnold, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2021. Maryland National Guard members of VETF’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team assembled a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Y in order to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to people of the community. Multiple MVSTs comprised of MDNG members visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines. The teams are equipped with the Pfizer, Pfizer Booster, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6995149
|VIRIN:
|211207-Z-AH104-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.66 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
