    NEX Bahrain opens food bar [Image 5 of 5]

    NEX Bahrain opens food bar

    BAHRAIN

    12.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Bahrain opened its NSA 2 Food Bar on Dec. 28. The food bar offers customers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items including hot dogs, tornados, coffee, soft drinks and a F'Real milkshake machine. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    NSA Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

