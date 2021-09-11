ASHDOD, Israel (Nov. 9, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Wyatt Robertson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conducts elevation checks during construction of a combined joint operations center, Nov. 9, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class Chris Hartke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6994909 VIRIN: 211109-N-NO901-1012 Resolution: 1446x1156 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ASHDOD, IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.