ASHDOD, Israel (Oct. 19, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Dakota Parson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, operates an excavator during construction operations, Oct. 19, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Kayleen Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6994907 VIRIN: 211019-N-NO901-1008 Resolution: 1431x898 Size: 628.99 KB Location: ASHDOD, IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.