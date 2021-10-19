NMCB 1 Det Israel

ASHDOD, Israel (Oct. 19, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Dakota Parson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, operates an excavator during construction operations, Oct. 19, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Kayleen Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6994907
|VIRIN:
|211019-N-NO901-1008
|Resolution:
|1431x898
|Size:
|628.99 KB
|Location:
|ASHDOD, IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
