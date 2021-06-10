NMCB 1 Det Israel

ASHDOD, Israel (Oct. 6, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, operates a loader during construction of a combined joint operations center, Oct. 6, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Kayleen Ramirez)

